GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant at a downtown hotel is suspending its operations until spring 2020.

Cygnus27, located on the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza’s glass tower, is closing on March 16 as the tower undergoes a $40-million renovation, according to AHC+Hospitality.

Tammy Augustoni, food and beverage director at the hotel, said the restaurant is undergoing a total renovation and is finalizing designs with the San Francisco-based architecture firm Gensler.

Augustoni said the plan is to feature the restaurant’s city view, with the goal of creating a space that’s “upscale but not stuffy.” That means being able to appeal to older and younger professionals as a place fit for after-work drinks and dinner, not just special occasions, she said.

