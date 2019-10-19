GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College issued a warning for area residents about a scam involving donating to the school's scholarship fund.

The college said a man approached an East Grand Rapids woman, and he claimed to be raising money for Grand Rapids Community College and the Broader Vision capital campaign.

"The GRCC Foundation does not ask for donations in such a manner," the school said.

If you are approached in a similar manner, call your local police.

