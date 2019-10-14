GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids, it's time to get creative.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is asking for help naming its newest addition — a full-size cargo van that will act as a museum on wheels.

The van, sponsored by Delta Dental, will hit the road in March 2020 and be staffed by GRCM employees. It will travel across the state offering open-ended programming, traveling exhibits, hands-on activities and creative problem-solving challenges throughout Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing.

"What an honor it is to have Delta Dental as a partner to help us further our reach throughout the state of Michigan to ensure that every child has access to play,” said Maggie Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer for the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. “We know not everyone can reach us, but with the help and support of Delta Dental, we now have the means to go outside of our walls. With our two missions working together, we are so excited to serve children and families in this unique and playful way."

The winning name will appear on the designed van and in all its accompanying marketing materials.

The winner will receive a free family membership to the museum for one year — a $90 value — and will be invited to attend a grand opening event.

The contest runs through Nov. 14.

For more information, visit grcm.org.

