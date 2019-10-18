GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the next four Grand Rapids Griffins home games, Van Andel Arena is barred from selling alcohol after an undercover operation found concessions staff did not check IDs before selling alcohol drinks.

The Griffins announced Friday that for their next four home games, there will be nearly a dozen "deeply discounted" concession items.

The list includes:

$1 Items: Small Pepsi drink, soft-serve ice cream, popcorn, pretzel, cotton candy, churro

$2 Items: Hot dog, pizza slice, chips & cheese

$3 Taco Trio: Three street tacos, available at the Mex-To-Go stand located at section 126

$6 Burger Basket: Cheeseburger with fries, available at stands located on the lower level and sections 104, 108 and 122 on the concourse

The Griffins said these discounts will be available at their games on Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30.

According to a release from Van Andel Arena, the suspension is temporary following an incident that occurred in March 2019. During a Grand Rapids Police Department operation at a Grand Rapids Griffins game on March 8, 2019, concessions staff and volunteers checked, but failed to validate, the vertical licenses of two patrons attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages, and those patrons were served.

