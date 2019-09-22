GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After four separate shootings on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Grand Rapids Police Department says cooperation from victims and witnesses has "been minimal."

GRPD said they are investigating a number of violent crimes that took place over the past weekend, and they are asking for any help the public can offer.

"These crimes are completely unacceptable in our community," said Police Chief Eric Payne in a statement. "Our agency will continue to address this violence and investigate it thoroughly, but we can't do it alone."

Detectives from GRPD are following up on leads and from the two homicides and other violent crimes. The recent events, the department said in a statement, stressed the importance of speaking up when information is known.

The statement said the department is utilizing every tool at their disposal and are working diligently to find those responsible.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is encouraged to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

