GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police Captain Curt Vanderkooi has been placed on administrative leave after contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement about an American citizen and veteran who was detained for three days at the end of 2018.

City Manager Mark Washington announced that Vanderkooi was placed on leave pending an investigation into his actions and subsequent discipline.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a 27-year-old U.S. Citizen and Marines veteran, was arrested after he was found trespassing on Spectrum Health's helipad in downtown Grand Rapids on Nov. 21, 2018. The police department said that Ramos-Gomez's actions were investigated as a possible terrorism threat due to the threat to federal airspace. However on the day of his arrest, a major crimes detective determined that his actions were most likely the result of the veteran's PTSD.

When Ramos-Gomez was taken into custody, the arresting officers found a U.S. Passport in his belongings, according to an internal investigation the GRPD released on Tuesday.

Several hours after the arrest, Cpt. Curt Vanderkooi contacted ICE, asking them to "check [Ramos-Gomez's] status." Vanderkooi did not communicate with the department before reaching out to immigration officials, interim Police Chief David Kiddle said at a city commission meeting on Tuesday.

"Due to this lack of communication, he did not know that Mr. Ramos-Gomez was in possession of a U.S. passport at the time of his arrest or the fact that he was a U.S. military veteran," said Kiddle.

The department conducted an internal investigation in order to determine how an American citizen was handed over to ICE. That investigation found that Vanderkooi used unprofessional language when communicating with immigration officials about Ramos-Gomez.

In emails with ICE, Vanderkooi used "Spectrum Helicopter Pad Loco" as a subject line, and he said "It is not clear what mad intent was involved in this breach of hospital security." The ACLU said Monday that Vanderkooi's choice of words was a blatant jab at Ramos-Gomez's mental health condition.

Kiddle said Tuesday night that the captain's language does not represent the department, and he was reprimanded for using that language.

Washington issued a statement Thursday regarding this case, saying that the Labor Relations Office of the Administrative Services Department would review Vanderkooi's discipline. The review will "ensure the senior member of the command staff was properly held accountable for the Internal Affairs' sustained findings of his discourtesy based on unprofessional conduct," the city manager said.

Washington said he is not concerned about how officers responded to Ramos-Gomez's arrest, but it was "the way a senior command member of the department handled the matter after the officers’ initial response."

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, activists and community members called on the city to fire Vanderkooi. The captain gave this statement to Kiddle, which was read out at the meeting: "It was not my intent to disrespect Mr. Ramos-Gomez or offend anyone in anyway. My decision to use unprofessional language is something I regret. I am sorry for any hurt this has caused Mr. Ramos-Gomez and our community."

The city manager also affirmed the interim police chief's statement that the department prioritizes safety over immigration status.

Washington's full statement can be read here:

My office has reviewed the recent events surrounding the incident involving Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.

In summary, I have found that our police department responded to reports of criminal activity at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital on November 21, 2018, in order to protect the health and safety of the hospital, patients and community. Based on our police department’s Internal Affairs investigation, the officers directly involved with the incident on that day performed their job by responding to the criminal threat according to policy. My concern is not about the officers involved in the response on the day of the incident but the way a senior command member of the department handled the matter after the officers’ initial response.

I have asked the Labor Relations Office of our Administrative Services Department to review the discipline related to the investigation to ensure the senior member of the command staff was properly held accountable for the Internal Affairs' sustained findings of his discourtesy based on unprofessional conduct. I also have asked the Labor Relations Office to work with Internal Affairs on other related matters to this incident involving the senior member of the command staff, Captain Curt VanderKooi. As a result of this action, Interim Chief David Kiddle has placed Captain VanderKooi on administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

Secondly, Interim Chief Kiddle acknowledged in his comments at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that our Police Department is conducting a review of departmental policies and protocols related to contacting federal authorities. This review affirms my commitment to safety over status and following impartial policing protocols. I will receive the outcome of that work in the coming weeks and will share it with the City Commission and community once it is completed by the Police Department.

