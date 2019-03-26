GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said the use of force during an arrest Monday night is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit.

Two officers responded around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a group of people fighting and breaking windows at a house on LaBelle Street SE near Division Avenue S. When they arrived, the caller said the group left in a black Ford Explorer.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle in a traffic stop, and during that investigation officers learned that one of the passengers had a warrant for his arrest.

When GRPD officers told the man about the warrant, he "became uncooperative and a struggle ensued," interim police chief David Kiddle said on Tuesday at a press conference. "The individual was taken from the vehicle and physically resisted the officer, causing them both to fall on the ground."

According to GRPD, the other people in the car tried to interfere with the arrest, which "created an unsafe situation for both the gentleman and the officers," a release said.

There was a total of five people in the vehicle, and during the arrest they all got out of the car and approached the officer.

Kiddle said the arresting officer reported that the man was grabbing at his duty belt and scratching him. The man also bit the officer on the arm.

The responding unit called for backup, and the man was arrested.

Two of the people in the car were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The man who was the focus of the arrest was also charged with resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury and attempting to disarm a police officer. Both the man arrested and the officer sustained minor injuries. Four of the five occupants were charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"As with any incident involving the use of force during an arrest, it is being reviewed by the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit," Kiddle said.

The dash cam and body camera footage will be release by GRPD when available.

This is the third incident in three weeks that GRPD has addressed because of cell phone video that was posted on social media. Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack shared video of the arrest on his Facebook page, in which the officer can be seen kicking the man.

Kiddle said those kicks are a tactic used by police to subdue an uncooperative person. "Those are strikes to the common peroneal, which is a distraction and pain technique to try and get the individual under control."

Kiddle said the video being shared on social media only captured a few seconds of an incident that lasted longer than 15 minutes.

"You see a lot of cell phone videos and people are out there trying to record," he said. "There may be a trust issue with certain components of our community, and we are certainly working on that with a variety of different methods"

The department's press conference can be seen here:

