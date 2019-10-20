GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has arrested the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday night.

GRPD said they received a tip that led officers to the vehicle and driver. More information will be available in the coming week.

According to GRPD, two people were killed after they were hit by a car Saturday night at Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW.

The two pedestrians were crossing the street and were within the crosswalk when a vehicle heading west disregarded a stop sign and hit them. The vehicle then fled the scene around 11:13 p.m.

The victims — a 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, both from Grand Rapids — were declared dead at the scene.

