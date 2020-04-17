GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed on Friday.

The officer is in isolation, and is "doing very well," Sgt. Dan Adams with the GRPD said.

The officer was assigned to patrol prior to testing positive, but Adams said the department is working closely with the Kent County Health Department to address the situation.

This is the first reported case of COVID-19 within GRPD.

In Detroit, there was a large outbreak among the police force. Over 500 officers were quarantined and 114 civilians and officers tested positive for the virus, according to ABC News.

As of Thursday, the state of Michigan is reporting 385 total cases of COVID-19 in Kent County and 17 people have died from the virus there as well.

