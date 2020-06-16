GRPD officer placed on leave amid investigation into viral video

The video appears to a show a man maced and hit with some sort of canister at close range.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has placed an officer on leave amid an investigation into a video appearing to show police pepper spray, then fire a canister at a man from a close range.

Police Chief Eric Payne said there is an ongoing internal affairs investigation into the incident that occurred on May 30.

"There is currently a review by the prosecutor's office on an officer's actions that night," said Payne during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday morning.

The original post on Twitter has been viewed over 5 million times and retweeted over 110,000 times. In the video, a man appears to be pepper-sprayed by one officer and then a canister is deployed at him as he's turned around. GRPD has not yet said which officer is on leave, or if both officers work for the department.

The video was taken during a protest, which was deemed unlawful after some people began causing destruction to downtown buildings. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to demonstrators in riot gear, using barricades and tactics like tear gas to disperse them. Ten people have been charged so far in connection to the damage caused to downtown buildings.

"We are looking to hold those that were responsible for the rioting responsible as we are looking to hold our police officers responsible," Payne said to the committee on June 16.

Payne said there were a number of reports to get through, but he hopes to have the investigation done as soon as possible. He said he believes the significant incidents unfolding nationally and locally on May 30 will change policing for the better.

"We have to take a look at ourselves and make sure we are doing things correctly," Payne said.

