GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said the use of force during an arrest Monday night is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit.

Officers responded to a report around 8:45 p.m. of a group of people fighting and breaking windows at a house on LaBelle Street SE near Division Avenue S. When they arrived, the caller said the group left in a black Ford Explorer.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle in a traffic stop, and during that investigation officers learned that one of the passengers had a warrant for his arrest. When GRPD officers told the man about the warrant, he "became uncooperative and a struggle ensued," a release from the department said.

According to GRPD, the other people in the car tried to interfere with the arrest, which "created an unsafe situation for both the gentleman and the officers."

The responding unit called for backup.

Two of the people in the car were arrested for outstanding warrants, and four were charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"As with any incident involving the use of force during an arrest, it is being reviewed by the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit," a release said.

The dash cam and body camera footage will be release by GRPD when available. The department is also holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. It can be watched here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.