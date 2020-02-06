GRPD receives 20,000 tips about Saturday night's unrest

As of Tuesday, two people had been charged for their involvement in the riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the Grand Rapids Police Department opened an online portal to accept submissions about Saturday night's riots, they received more than 20,000 tips.

The department asked for the community to submit information, photos or videos that would help them track down those who committed crimes. The portal was closed Tuesday so that detectives can continue to investigate.

If you still have information to share with GRPD, you can contact the detective unit at 616-456-3380 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

