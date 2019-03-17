GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police have blocked off Market Avenue SW at Wealthy Street SW because of a water rescue.
Police said they are responding to a report of a vehicle in the water, but they have not found one yet.
There is a dive team heading to the scene.
The Grand River runs parallel to Market Avenue in that area.
Police are also blocking Market Avenue near the I-196 ramp.
This is a developing story.
