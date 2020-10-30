GRPD searching for man with 'significant health issues'

Bruce Matthews, 58, was last seen on Tuesday, October 27 around 7:30 p.m. when he left his home on Lockhart Drive NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.

Bruce Matthews, 58, was last seen on Tuesday, October 27 around 7:30 p.m. when he left his home on Lockhart Drive NW. Police said he was in a blue 2006 Honda Odyssey.

The van has a Michigan license plate of 8LSX87. The van also has damage to the rear bumper and front passenger fender.

Police said Matthews was wearing a black zip up coat and dress pants. He was also recently hospitalized for a heart condition and it is believed he does not have any medication with him. Police said the man has "significant health issues."

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, or comes across him they are asked to call 911 or Detective Emily Cutright at 616-456-4683.

