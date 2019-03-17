GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police blocked off Market Avenue SW at Wealthy Street SW because of a water rescue Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Market Avenue SW, to a bridge above Plaster Creek around 9:15 p.m. That is near the Grand Rapids Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Sunday morning Lt. Terry Dixon said crews will be out on searching for the vehicle around 8 a.m. Authorities have reason to believe a person may have been in the vehicle and are working to find them as well.

Market Avenue near the I-196 ramp is closed between the exit and Godfrey Avenue SW.

No other details were released at this time.

