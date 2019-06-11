GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a person wanted for criminal sexual assault.

Tavon Earl Burton, 20, has an active warrant out for sexual assault. He also has three additional warrants and is believed to be in the Grand Rapids or Wyoming areas.

Burton has a long criminal history and should be considered dangerous. He is described as a black male at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Grand Rapids Police Department For we will be focusing on everyone's favorite topic... WINTER DRIVING. Living in Michigan we must contend with snow covered roads, unplowed streets and black ice. Although our public service employees work their butts off trying to keep the roads of GR clear, we are one "lake effect weather event" away from treacherous driving.

GRPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 616-456-3400, email them at grpdinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.