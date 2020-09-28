Police chief to present 3-year strategic plan to Grand Rapids leaders

The Grand Rapids police chief will present the final 3-year plan to "transform policing."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is going to present his department's three-year strategic plan to the city commission Tuesday.

The plan was developed to "transform" policing in the city, and it arose after a summer of protests and the community demanding change from the department.

The plan, which was introduced on Aug. 7, includes three priorities, broadly defined as safety, innovation and engagement.

Payne will present the plan during Tuesday morning Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed online.

