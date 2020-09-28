x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Grand Rapids Central

Police chief to present 3-year strategic plan to Grand Rapids leaders

The Grand Rapids police chief will present the final 3-year plan to "transform policing."
Credit: Rose White / 13 OYS
Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is going to present his department's three-year strategic plan to the city commission Tuesday. 

The plan was developed to "transform" policing in the city, and it arose after a summer of protests and the community demanding change from the department. 

The plan, which was introduced on Aug. 7, includes three priorities, broadly defined as safety, innovation and engagement. 

Read the full plan here.

Payne will present the plan during Tuesday morning Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 10:30 a.m. It can be viewed online

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.