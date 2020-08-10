Grand Rapids Police Chief to address department's efforts on curbing uptick in violence

Police Chief Eric Payne will address the department's efforts to combat a recent increase in violence crime and illegal firearms in the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is expected to address the police department's continued efforts to combat the recent increase in illegal firearms on the street and violent crime in the city.

Payne will speak at a press conference Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Police Headquarters, located at 1 Monroe Center NW.

Grand Rapids has experienced an increase in violent crime that has not been seen in many years, a press release from the city said.

“What we are seeing in our neighborhoods, on our streets, and especially with our young people is completely unacceptable,” Chief Payne said in the release. “The Grand Rapids Police Department has worked hard to develop a plan that will address these concerns while treating everyone with fairness and respect. We can all do better – we must do better.”

In the last 30 days, GRPD said officers have taken 47 firearms off the streets and made 24 arrests for serious offenses.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.