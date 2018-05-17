The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting another Beer Explorer event. This time it's a little different as it features a brewery that doesn't have a tasting room just yet.

Specation Artisan Ales specializes in wild beer. Their tasting room isn't open, however their beer is still available. They release one beer a month. If you go online you can reserve bottles and pick them up on the delegated date. Their appearance at the museum is special because this is where you can try three of their wild beers at once.

Pairing with Speciation is Field and Fire Bakery. The bakery features bread that uses ingredients from Speciation's ales, making this month's Beer Explorer very unique.

Happy pairing!

