GRPM holds virtual visits with Santa this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting virtual visits with Santa because of the ongoing pandemic. You can pay for a Zoom chat or downloadable video message Santa and the money will go toward the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Direct calls from Santa will cost $35 with an early-bird price of $30 per call. Downloadable videos will cost $30 with an early-bird price of $25, and videos will be emailed directly from Santa to the purchaser.

Videos will be available for purchase through December 13. Santa messages and Zoom calls can be reserved or purchased at grpm.org/Santa or by calling 616-929-1700.

