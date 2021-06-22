GRPS updates mask policy for students and staff

"Universal masking, completion of a daily health screener and three feet social distancing are required for all students and school-based staff, " the district said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at Grand Rapids Public Schools(GRPS) are still required to wear a mask while indoors until the end of the 2021 summer school year.

According to a letter sent to parents and staff, the changes come following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcement to accelerate the end of all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

"Universal masking, completion of a daily health screener and three feet social distancing are required for all students and school-based staff, " the district said in the letter. Masks are not required outdoors for students or staff.

The summer school year will conclude on July 22. The district is also encouraging any unvaccinated staff to get vaccinated. Staff who has not been vaccinated are required to wear a mask and stay socially distant until they are fully vaccinated.

GRPS said it still plans for all schools to be 100% in-person, five days a week, for the 2021-2022 school year but reminds parents these plans can change.

