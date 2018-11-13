GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The co-creator of Marvel, Stan Lee, died on Monday. The 95-year-old had a massive impact on the world of comics.

The mood at Vault of Midnight on Monday was somber, said store manager Charley Tucker.

"A lot of stuff in the store would not be here," said Tucker. "A lot of comics wouldn't have been possible if it hadn't been for Stan Lee's hand in it. He really reinvented comics as an art form."

Lee created or co-created several well-known characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, and The Avengers.

"I think the death of Stan Lee is going to empower people to want to read about those stories even more," said Tucker. "He just left a legacy."

Lee's creations have become household names over the decades, and several have been adapted into major blockbuster films. His superheroes were known for being flawed, described by Jeff Kline, the executive producer of the "Men in Black" animated television series as "characters first and superheroes next."

Lee is survived by his daughter, J.C. His wife, Joan, died in 2017. She was also 95.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM