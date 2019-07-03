GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials held a public meeting in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The meeting was called after concerns about the air quality at Viant Medical facility. Viant is located on Watson street on Grand Rapids west side.

"This is the number one priority of the Michigan DEQ air quality division right now," says Chris Ethridge of the DEQ.

It's become a top priority because test results have shown elevated concentrations of ethylene oxide in the air of Viant medical facility.

"There are some studies showing, occupational studies showing that people who have high exposure to ethylene oxide in the work environment actually doing the sterilizing work and then sterilizing medical equipment did have increased cancer," says Ethridge.

Health officials say they don't believe there is any immediate danger to the neighborhoods around Viant but admit they need more testing. Additional air samples will be collected on March 18.

Viant says they will stop using ethylene oxide later this year but this is not the first time the company has been in violation.

"We have been looking at Viant much more closely because it is one of the largest omitters of ethylene oxide in the state and the company has been cited several times for violations of our state and federal air regulations," says Ethridge.

