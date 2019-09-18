GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you see or hear a helicopter flying low tomorrow, don't be alarmed.

The International Transmission Company (ITC) will be doing their semi-annual inspection of high voltage lines in the city, which is all conducted by helicopter.

The inspections are currently scheduled from Thursday, Sept. 19, to Friday, Sept. 27. They will notify the Grand Rapids Police Department if the time frame needs to be extended.

The helicopter will be a tan and green jet ranger helicopter. GRPD says it will be flying low at times to get the proper measurements.

