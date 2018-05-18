Visitors will have the opportunity to tour a group of homes in one of Grand Rapids’ historic neighborhoods this month.

The Heritage Hill Annual Weekend Tour of Homes will take place May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Guests will tour 10 historic homes and buildings, including the Voigt House at 115 College Ave. SE, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Meyer May House at 455 Madison Ave. SE and the Dennis family Greek Revival mansion at 703 Madison Ave. SE.

