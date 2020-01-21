GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Developers are hoping to put in a multi-use high-rise across from the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids City Commission is expected to make a decision on whether to approve the plans, which include building over a city-owned parking garage.

The development, proposed by Wheeler Development Group (WDG), is a 24-story, 280 foot mixed-use building containing approximately 310,000-square feet. A portion of the building will be built at 22 Ottawa Ave. NW, which contains the city's Ottawa/Fulton parking ramp.

The high-rise will include ground floor retail space, five floors of parking (approximately 185 parking spaces), three floors of office space, ten floors of residential apartments and community space (approximately 118 apartments) and five floors of residential condominiums (approximately 19 units).

WDG says some of the apartment units would be affordable housing.

Construction on the building would cost around $55 million and could start as early as Fall of 2020.

Developers are hoping to get the city commission's approval at Tuesday night's meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. and takes place at Grand Rapids City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW on the 9th floor.

