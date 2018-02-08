GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In June we told you about the new full service grocery store Gordon Food Service is opening along the Grand Rapids Medical Mile.

Now company leaders will begin hiring for that new location. Interviews will take place Thursday, August 2 and Friday, August 3 at the Hampton Inn Grand Rapids. The hotel is right off of I-196 at the College Street exit. The address is 433 Dudley Place NE.

Before you take part in those interviews, you will need to fill out an application online.

The store is slated to open this fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM