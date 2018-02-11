GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past five days Rabbi Yosef Weingarten says he's been approached by complete strangers.

"I was in Speedway the other day and a woman comes over to me and says, my condolences,'" says Weingarten.

Those condolences are for the 11 people who were gunned down at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in what many are calling an act of hate.

"People feel horrified and they want to express themselves," says Weingarten.

That expression came Thursday night as hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids to honor the Pittsburgh victims.

"The idea of unity is so important and it breaks through all the boundaries when there is unity," says Weingarten.

Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and more were part of the vigil, but in addition to the unity some in attendance want to see more positive words from leaders in Michigan and across the nation.

"We need to stop this violence in America, we need to have it stopped and whatever that takes as leaders they need to take a hold of this and say enough is enough," says Ed Miller.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM