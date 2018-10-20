GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Hundreds of people silently gathered downtown Grand Rapids, all dressed in black, for the millions human trafficking victims.

The 5th annual West Michigan A21's Walk for Freedom took place Saturday morning. The walk started and ended at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Organizers say that as those in Grand Rapids gather, tens and thousands of other gathered all over the world for the global fundraising and awareness event.

According to West Michigan A21, human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world. Michigan has an international border, a decent transportation system and is bordered by 5 different states -- allowing for large numbers of victims to be moved in and out.

The purpose of Saturday's event is to raise awareness for the millions of men, women and children being exploited through sex and labor trafficking and raising funds to free them.

More information about Walk For Freedom and A21 can be found at A21.org/Walk.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM