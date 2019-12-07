GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department picked Deputy Chief Eric Payne to be the new police chief.

Payne has been with GRPD for 32 years, and he was picked following a national search that spanned several months. He was among three finalists for the position who were vetted by city leaders and residents.

He will become the police chief effective July 22.

Payne has been the deputy chief of operations for nearly two years. In that role, he oversees the Patrol Division, Special Response Team, Traffic Unit, Office of Special Events and Canine Unit.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said Payne is the kind of leader the city needs in the police department.

“I look forward to his effective leadership moving our talented police department forward, bolstering our efforts to build trust and strengthen relationships with the community and transforming public safety in Grand Rapids,” said Washington in a press release.

As police chief, Payne will focus on safety, community police and transparency and staffing.

“It’s my job to make sure Grand Rapids remains one of the safest cities in the country for residents and visitors,” Payne said. “We do this by partnering with the community to reduce and prevent crime and produce public safety outcomes. We also do this by creating a shared culture of community-oriented policing throughout our department, recruiting and retaining the best talent, enhancing training and accountability measures on diversity and inclusion, and reinforcing a culture that is based on our City organization’s values.”

Former police chief David Rahinsky retired at the end of 2018, and Deputy Chief David Kiddle has been filling in during the interim period. The other two finalists for the position were Michael Yankowski, the current Police Chief in Lansing, and Larry Scirotto, the Assistant Police Chief in Pittburgh. Yankowski withdrew from consideration on June 27.

The city used an outside agency to assist with the search for a new police chief.

Payne started his career in law enforcement as a patrol office, hostage negotiator and field training officer. He also served as administrative lieutenant for the South Service Area and as a patrol watch commander. He then went on the be the captain of the Investigative Division, overseeing the detective, vice and forensic services unites.

Payne has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University. He also has advanced leadership training from the Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Institute and Leadership Institute for Police Executives and New Chiefs.

