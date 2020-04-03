At the start of the 2020 season, John Ball Zoo will be offering free admission to all Michigan residents who have a Bridge Card.

The zoo said this is a development in their JUMP program, and they will be releasing more details next week. The JUMP program originally offered free zoo admission to families in Kent and Ottawa counties that had economic barriers.

The MI Bridges program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals in the state.

John Ball Zoo also announced this week that they will no longer be using or selling plastic beverage bottles. This is a continuation of the zoo's mission to inspire the community to be an active part in wildlife and environmental conservation.

John Ball Zoo opens for the season on April 3.

