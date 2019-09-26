GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The John Ball Zoo is not taking any specific actions to address Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Horses are the primary species at risk, however there have been two animal deaths at Binder Park Zoo as well as human deaths as a result of contracting the virus.

All of the reported cases in Michigan are in the southwest part of the state, including Barry, Cass and Van Buren counties. Previously identified cases were in Kalamazoo and Berrien counties.

Fatalities occurred in the cases from Cass, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

EEE's life cycle involves both mosquitoes and birds in many cases.

John Ball Zoo staff say because the Zoo is not located in the advisory range where EEE has been found and because of it's well managed on-site mosquito population, staff will continue to monitor the situation throughout the remainder of the season.

The only species at the Zoo with similar susceptibility as horses is the South American Tapir, and he is vaccinated for this disease every year.

John Ball Zoo offers free mosquito repellent for all guests upon request.

