GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is continuing its comprehensive plans to enhance both the Zoo and the surrounding park with a universally designed playground.

The playground will allow guests to access it to the greatest extent possible without the need for adaptation or specialized design. It also includes sensory features for the visually impaired.

Named after Matthew Koepke, who passed away unexpectedly in April 2019, the playground is located at the southeast side of John Ball Zoo's park near Sacred Heart Academy on the corner of Park Street SW and Valley Avenue SW.

For more information, visit John Ball Zoo's website.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.