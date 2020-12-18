Judge Christina Elmore becomes first Black woman on local criminal/civil bench

Judge Elmore, who was elected to Kent County Circuit Court two years ago, will transfer from the Family Division to the criminal/civil bench.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Judge Christina Elmore in two weeks will make local history by becoming the first Black woman to oversee criminal and civil cases in Kent County Circuit Court.

Her recent appointment to the criminal/civil bench was announced by Kent County Chief Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock.

“Judge Elmore will be the first female and as well as the first woman of color to serve the 17th Circuit Court criminal/civil division,’’ Trusock said. “She has excellent experience.’’

Elmore is taking over the docket of Judge Paul Sullivan, who is retiring. The change becomes effective Jan. 1.

She has been assigned to the Family Division of Kent County Circuit Court since her election two years ago. Prior to that, Elmore served as a judge in Grand Rapids District Court.

Trusock said Elmore’s judicial experience as well as her work in private practice, as an assistant prosecutor and as a judge advocate general, made her an excellent choice.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker applauded the decision.

“We are very excited to work with Judge Elmore; she did an outstanding job in both district court and family court,’’ Becker said. “We expect she will continue the excellent work she has exemplified throughout her career.’’

Elmore began her legal career as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Air Force, where she served 13 years on active duty and in the reserves. She also worked as an assistant prosecutor for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and as an assistant attorney general for the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Elmore was appointed to Grand Rapids District Court in February of 2016 and was elected to the position nine months later. She joined Kent County Circuit Court on Jan. 1, 2019.

Elmore, an alumnus of Ottawa Hills High School, earned her law degree from Tulane Law School and her bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.