GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 63rd District Court in Kent County was closed for three hours on Monday, May 14 because of a suspicious package.

The courthouse received an envelope through the US Postal Service that contained an unknown powdery substance. The Kent County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

As a precaution, the courthouse was locked down for three hours while law enforcement determined that the substance was contained and was not a threat to anyone inside or outside the building.

Police say there have been no symptoms of exposure reported by any of the people involved.

The investigation is still going on, and testing will be done to determine was the substance is. Anyone with information about this situation is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

