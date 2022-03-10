Dozens gather at vigil in Grand Rapids to stand against domestic violence

The Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a candlelight vigil.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sound of bells ringing could be heard from the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night as battery powered candles flickered under the setting sun. Each bell represented someone who lost their lives to domestic violence in Michigan during the previous year.

"Everybody knows somebody who's been affected by domestic violence, probably. It's so pervasive, and it's one of the crimes that we see every year in the prosecutor's office, every single day. 365," said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who also serves as co-chair of the county's Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team.

"Especially since the pandemic here, and I think quite frankly, across the state across the country, we have seen just a real increase in the amount of domestic violence related homicides. And that's really a scary thing."

The candlelight vigil held Monday is an annual event hosted by the response team. It serves as a reminder that domestic violence continues to happen. The response team reports that one in four women and one in seven men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

"I think there's a tendency to think it doesn't happen in my neighborhood, or to my friends, and it probably does, and you may not be aware of it. I think the other thing is, I don't think people realize how much support there is out there," Becker said.

Safe Haven Ministries and the YWCA in downtown Grand Rapids are two organizations Becker says people can turn to if they are experiencing domestic violence. Those organizations, along with the response team, are also good organizations for people to go to if they'd like to get involved in the cause and support domestic violence survivors.

"We have monthly meetings, and we have speakers come in, and it's open to the public. People can come in and just learn and help out if they want," Becker said.

Those monthly meetings are typically held on the fourth Thursday of every months at the YWCA. This month's meeting will be a brown bag lunch focused on domestic violence amongst immigrants.

