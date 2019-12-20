GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Let your kids burn off some of that winter energy through fun activities at the Grand Rapids Kroc Center.

The Kroc Center has extended its hours for the aquatic center, climbing wall and game room for kids to enjoy this winter break.

Day passes are available for under $10 a person. There are also special Play Passes that allow for multiple visits.

The Kroc Center can also help with new year resolutions. There is a fitness center available for use, as well as group exercise classes and personal training opportunities.

There is a Kroc Center membership special discount offer happening through December. There are also giveaways throughout January and February for things like Air Pods, gift cards and more.

