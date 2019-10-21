GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The November election in Grand Rapids is less than a month away, and Oct. 21 marks the last day you can register to vote by mail.

On Nov. 5, Grand Rapids residents will vote on several ballot items including the city mayor, city commissioners and the library board members. The ballot also includes a parks, pools and playgrounds proposal.

After Oct. 21, you will have to register to vote at the city clerk's office if you want to be able to vote next month.

For more information on how to register to vote, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

