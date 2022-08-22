Lime hosts first 'ride academy' in Grand Rapids, gave out free helmets

The event was an opportunity for members of the company to teach people how to ride the scooters both safely and responsibly.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You've probably seen those bright green electric scooters scattered around downtown Grand Rapids.

Lime, the scooter company, hosted their first ride academy and gave out free helmets on Monday.

The event was an opportunity for members of the company to teach people how to ride the scooters both safely and responsibly.

"I will say for the community especially, seeing these around your community before getting a chance to be introduced to us as a company is can be challenging for some people," said operations coordinator Tre Hunt. "So, we'd like to do these as often as we can, just to get familiar with the community and let the community get familiar with us."

"We helped them out on their first ride and then we go over some safety rules with them," Hunt said.

Lime will have two more riding lessons before the winter. They're hoping people will come out and learn more about how they work.

