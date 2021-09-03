Local group says protesters were 'wrongfully arrested' Monday in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said a total of eight people were arrested for various misdemeanors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon at Calder Plaza following the arrest of eight people.

Organizers for the group Justice for Black Lives held a protest Monday evening as the trail for Derek Chauvin begins in Minneapolis. Chauvin, a former police officer, is charged in the 2020 death of George Floyd. Jury selection began today in the trial.

The group wrote in a Facebook post that several of those who were "wrongfully arrested [Monday night] will be speaking." The post also said, "If there is no justice, there will be no peace. We demand that the GRPD be defunded and control given to the community they claim to serve."

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said a total of eight people were arrested for various misdemeanors. No injuries to protestors or officers were reported.

GRPD also posted on Facebook about the protest Monday night saying, "the demonstrators refused to clear the road, officers began to take individuals into custody, resulting in eight arrests. The rest of the protesters moved to the sidewalk and carried on with their demonstration without further incident."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.