GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Keeping with the Halloween theme, Long Road Distillers is releasing their spooky green absinthe on Oct. 31.

The drink is made with wormwood, fennel, star anise, sage and over a dozen other botanicals, resulting in an aroma and initial taste of black licorice and a long, complex finish.

It is bottled at 125 proof and will retail for $50 per 750ml bottle.

The release will take place at both the Long Road Grand Rapids and Grand Haven tasting rooms and will begin at 4 p.m. It will include specials like half-off sample pours and featured spooky cocktails.

