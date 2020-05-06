2 more charged with riot from Saturday's destruction

Nine people are now facing charges related to the riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two more people are facing charges related to Saturday night's riot that left 100 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids damaged.

Chase Spencer, 23, has been charged with riot and one count of malicious destruction. The Kent County Prosecutor's office said in a release the victim in this case is Urban Obsession Salon downtown.

Brian Jennings, 30, was charged with riot, breaking and entering of a building and malicious destruction of a building. A news release said this is related to the damage of the prosecutor's office building at 82 Ionia.

Jennings was already charged with malicious destruction of Curtis Cleaners earlier this week.

In addition to the damaged buildings during the violence Saturday night, police cars were burned -- five from Wyoming and two from Grand Rapids -- along with three structure fires and several dumpster fires.

The riots broke out following a peaceful protest against against police brutality on black people in America. The protest was originally planned for Saturday, May 29 in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Nine people have been charged with riot and malicious destruction. John Dupree, Matthew Hurth, Ronald Raymond, Oliva Hull, Alexandria Lyons and Adrian Bake, along with an unnamed minor were charged earlier this week.

Riot is a 10 year maximum penalty felony and malicious destruction of a building could carry an additional five years.

