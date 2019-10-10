GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police said a construction crew worker was hit and killed after a driver on the Hall Street bridge over US-131 drove around a construction barrier.

According to GRPD, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said there is a language barrier with the driver and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the worker was either a city worker or a contractor working for the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

