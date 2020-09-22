Police: Multiple shots fired from vehicle on US-131

The caller told GRPD that the suspect fired eight times out the window at another car.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said multiple gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle on the U.S.-131 S-curve in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

A caller told dispatchers that a suspect fired eight times out the window at another car around 2:46 p.m.

Police said shortly after this report, at 3:24 p.m., a 24-year-old man showed up at Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

"He gave conflicting statements of where the incident occurred, but it very well may have occurred on the highway," GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said in a news release.

There is currently no suspect information. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.