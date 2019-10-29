GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with autism who was reporting missing Tuesday.

Conor Clancy Fitzgerald, 19, was last seen near the East Beltline NE near Cornerstone University. Police describe Fitzgerald as a white man, who is about 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and a blue backpack.

GRPD said Fitzgerald normally follows a routine, and breaks in that routine can cause him to be "agitated and aggressive." If anyone sees Fitzgerald, they are encouraged to call 911 and stay on the phone until officers arrive, because police say he might respond unpredictably when approached.

