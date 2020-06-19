Unity march, Juneteenth celebration planned for downtown Grand Rapids

Following the march, a Juneteenth Celebration will be held on the corner of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On Friday, June 19, a protest has been planned in downtown Grand Rapids. The March for Black Lives starts at 6 p.m. in Rosa Parks Circle, and it follows weeks of continuous protests in the city.

This week's event will start with speakers then they plan to march through the downtown area.

Following the march, a Juneteenth Celebration will be held on the corner of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue NW. The group Family Over Everything has maintained a continuous presence downtown since May 30, and they will be hosting the BBQ.

Protests started in Grand Rapids after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators are marching for Black Lives Matter and to call for reform to policing.

On Friday, there are also a number of Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout Grand Rapids.

Juneteenth is the annual celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation on 1863 is recognized as the end of slavery, but the holiday commemorating the freedom of African Americans was recognized only after the last slaves were told about the order more than two years later.

Juneteenth is a combination of the month and date the holiday is observed, June 19. Forty-seven states officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

