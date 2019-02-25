GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will give her annual State of the City address on Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Bliss said the speech will focus on opportunities for all residents

"As a community, we have made great strides in many areas, and we have the capacity to create even more opportunities for everyone in our city," she said.

The speech will be held at Elevation at The Intersection on Cherry Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is invite only. It will also be streamed on live on Bliss' Facebook.

