Mel Trotter announces $14.9 million shelter renovation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday, Mel Trotter Ministries announced a multi-million dollar expansion plan for the homeless shelter in downtown Grand Rapids.

The money was raised into a fund called the Immeasurably More campaign. The campaign earned $14.9 million which will go toward the construction of a newly renovated shelter.

The "Immeasurably More" campaign launched in 2019; $9.8 million of the $14.9 million was raised in the past year. Over 240 community donors have contributed to the cause.

At the public announcement Friday, co-chairs of the campaign invited the public to join in the fundraising effort which will continue through the winter.

“As we work to help the homeless of our community, I am pleased to be part of an effort that reaches out to help our community’s most vulnerable. Mel Trotter is a beacon of hope during tough times.” said co-chairs Bob Worthington.

Mel Trotter was founded in 1900 and serves over 3,000 homeless people each year. Organizers said it has been 54 years since any kind of significant renovation has occurred.

