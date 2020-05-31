Memorial for fallen Grand Rapids Police officer vandalized

The memorial was vandalized with the word "pig."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A memorial for fallen Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski and others was vandalized in Richmond Park Saturday night.

Kozminski's family said they came to check on the memorial on Sunday morning when they had a gut feeling. After seeing the graffiti, his family gathered there today and started cleaning it up. Kozminski's mother said she was horrified to see the damage.

"There are many, many people who honor his memory and the memory of the other GRPD officers, but then there are those like the one who wrote pig across the memorial," said Maria Kozminski.

Kozminski was murdered while responding to a domestic violence call in 2007.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: