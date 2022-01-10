'Life is precious' | Film inspires discussion about mental health in Grand Rapids

HBCU Power and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services came together to provide a screening of "Nine Days" for free to the community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jash'd Belcher says he's always trying to find a way to use art to create conversation that can advance society. He saw such an opportunity when he heard about the film "Nine Days."

"It's a film that touches your soul," he said.

The film is about a reclusive man who is tasked with deciding which of five unborn souls will get to experience life on Earth. Belcher knew it would be a good catalyst for a community conversation about mental health.

Grand Rapids City Commissioner Joe Jones agreed.

"It was, I think, an opportunity that all of the sponsors in particular recognized the critical need to really shine a light on the importance of mental health for such a time as this," Jones said.

"Because we're in the middle of a pandemic, more and more people are realizing especially when you lose loved ones, that life is precious."

The film was shown free of charge to community members Monday night at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Afterward, Jones and fellow commissioner Nate Moody moderated a panel discussion about mental health that both Jones and Belcher hope will continue to start conversations going forward.

"Physical and mental health are neck and neck in importance," Belcher said. "I believe strongly that if more people within our society would get mental health help or or counseling that people would be happier and have more contribution to our society."

Jones says health is wealth and he's hoping to destigmatize the mental health aspect of that.

"We have to continue to try to really reverse the trend in terms of people taking advantage of mental health services. Make it to where it's not taboo and it's seen as something that has great value, something that can help you live a life that is full."

